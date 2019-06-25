|
Peter J. Murphy Jr., 90, of Carver, died June 21, 2019. He was the husband of the late Aileen (Leary) Murphy and Mary E. Murphy; father of George H. Foy of Tenn., Kathleen Maden of Maine, and Patricia Hasenfuss of S.C.; brother of Rita Jarvis of Brockton, Eva Frates of Rockland, and the late Marie Murphy, Gertrude Harrington, and Gerard Murphy; grandfather of George, Sean, Allison, John, Maura, Paul, William, Peter, and Kathleen; and great-grandfather of two. Peter served in the U.S. Army in Korea. He later retired as a railroad engineer. He was a wonderful man and will be greatly missed. Visiting hours from the Shepherd Funeral Home, 116 Main St., Carver, on Thursday, June 27, from10:30 a.m. - 12 p.m., followed by a graveside service at the Massachusetts National Cemetery, Bourne, at 1:15 p.m. For directions and online condolences, please visit shepherdfuneralhome.com.
Published in Carver Reporter from June 25 to July 2, 2019