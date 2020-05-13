Home

Service
Private
To be announced at a later date
Robert P. Eriksson Obituary
Robert "Bob" P. Eriksson of Carver passed away while riding his beloved Harley Davidson Road King on May 2, 2020. He was a Navy veteran and the youngest son of the late Carl and Margaret Eriksson. Bob always loved riding his Harley and was proud keeping a U.S. flag behind him whenever he rode. He leaves behind his wife of 40 years, Patricia Eriksson, a daughter, Lisa Eriksson of Plymouth, and two stepsons, whom he raised, Scott McKay and his wife Kristin, and Barry McKay of Carver, a brother, Richard Eriksson and his wife Anna of Carver, and a sister, Nancy Eriksson of Plympton, his grandchildren, Shani, Michael, Zach, Ally, Nate, and Owen. Also many many friends and aquantences. Services will be private. To offer condolences, please visit www.shepherdfuneralhome.com. Shepherd Funeral Home, Carver.
Published in Carver Reporter from May 13 to May 20, 2020
