|
|
Selina Fischer, age 100, formerly of Medford and Hull, passed away on March 31, 2020, at Lifecare of Plymouth. She was born in London, England, and lived there throughout World War II, and the Blitz. Selina was the former wife of the late John J. Fischer of Medford. She was the mother of Angela G. Fischer and her partner Loretta Riedel of Salem, N.H., John "Jack" Fischer and his wife Lee (Casella) of Northport, Fla., Catherine (Fischer) DeLano and her husband Ron of Carver. She is survived by 2 grandchildren, Lyle DeLano and wife Kristin of Carver and the late Christopher Fischer; 4 great-grandchildren, Desmond, Dexter, and Darcie DeLano of Carver, Chelsea Fischer of England; many step-grandchildren and great-grandchildren in the Casella family of Medford; and many loving companions and staff at the Lifecare facility in Plymouth. Her family will have a graveside service, sometime in the future. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Lifecare of Plymouth, Obery St., Plymouth, MA 02360.
Published in Carver Reporter from Apr. 3 to Apr. 10, 2020