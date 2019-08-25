|
|
Shirley E. (Nieforth) Patton, age 92, of Lakeville, died on Friday, August 23, 2019, at the Morton Hospital in Taunton. Born in Dorchester, she was the daughter of the late Seymour and Ada (Slade) Nieforth. Shirley grew up in Rockland, attended Wilford Academy and was a graduate of Rockland High School, Class of 1945. For many years, she worked in the airlines industry, with Colonial Airlines at the National Airport in Illinois as a reservations agent and later on as a stewardess with the airline. Shirley then worked as a nurse's assistant at the Lakeville Hospital in Lakeville for 17 years and later was employed in sales with the J.C. Penney Store in Taunton for five years. Shirley was the beloved wife of the late Raymond L. Patton; loving mother of Douglas Patton of Lakeville, Marcie Patton of Indiana and the late Ellen Patton; devoted sister of Joyce Joseph of Rockland and dear aunt of two nieces and two nephews. Relatives and friends invited to the visiting hours at the Ashley Funeral Home, 35 Oak Street, Middleborough, on Wednesday, August 28, 2019, from 3 -7 p.m.. All are welcome to her funeral service in the Ashley Funeral Home, Middleborough, on Thursday, August 29, 2019, at 11a.m. Interment services at the Massachusetts National Cemetery, Connery Avenue, Bourne, at 12:30 p.m. Contributions in Shirley's memory may be made to the , , Chapter 57, P.O. Box 57, Taunton, MA 02780. For online condolences and directions, please visit our website: ashleydrolettefuneralhome.com Ashley Funeral Home Middleborough 508 947-3600
Published in Carver Reporter from Aug. 25 to Sept. 1, 2019