Shepherd Funeral & Cremation Service
116 Main St
Carver, MA 02330
(508) 866-7366
Visitation
Thursday, Jul. 25, 2019
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Service
Thursday, Jul. 25, 2019
1:00 PM
Shirley Leoncini Obituary
Shirley Leoncini, 40, passed away on July 14, 2019. She is survived by her husband David Leoncini and her two sons Dominic Ortiz and Nico Leoncini. She is also survived by her loving parents Harold and Linda-Jean Taylor; brother Harry Taylor; sister in law Michelle Taylor and nieces Genevieve and Faye Ellen Taylor. Shirley was a chef, nurse and a fitness trainer. She will be missed dearly by her friends and family. Visiting Hours will be held at the Shepherd Funeral Home, 116 Main St, Carver on Thursday, July 25, from 11:00 to 1:00PM. A service will be held at the Shepherd Funeral Home at 1:00PM. Interment will directly follow at the Central Cemetery in Carver. For online condolences please visit www.shepherdfuneralhome.com
Published in Carver Reporter from July 24 to July 31, 2019
