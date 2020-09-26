Stephen W. Burgess, 66, field service engineer Stephen Warren Burgess, 66, of Carver and formerly of Plymouth and Wareham, died Sept. 18, 2020. He was the husband of Tamson W. Burgess for 43 years. Born Jan. 24, 1954 in Plymouth, MA, he was the son of the late Allan T. and Barbara (Fish) Burgess. Raised in Plymouth, he was a 1972 graduate of Plymouth-Carver High School and served in the U.S. Air Force. He returned to Plymouth to raise his family and later lived in Wareham and Carver. He spent his career as a computer field engineer and also worked for Lowe's and as a photographer. Mr. Burgess also leaves his three children, Daniel W. Burgess and his wife, Jessica, of Kingston; Allison S. Partridge and her husband, James, of West Wareham; and Andrew C. Burgess and his wife, Julie Burkhard, of San Pedro, CA. He is also survived by his five grandchildren: Charles and Sophia Partridge of West Wareham, Samuel and Emilia Burgess of Kingston, and David Burgess of San Pedro. He was the brother of Alana T. Stack and her husband, James, of Murphy, NC; Scott A. Burgess and his partner, Dee Gustafson, of Shelby, NC; and Bradford N. Burgess and his wife, Sandra, of Plymouth. He is also survived by many nephews, nieces and cousins, including Melissa Matinzi and her husband, Matthew, and children Aaron and Abigail, of Plymouth. In addition to his passion for photography, he enjoyed cooking, music, New England sports, movies and TV. He sang in numerous choirs, was a coach and referee with Plymouth Youth Soccer, and was a founder and president of Plymouth Vipers Soccer Club. His greatest joy in life was spending time with his grandchildren. A private graveside service will be held Oct. 2 in Vine Hills-Oak Grove Cemetery with a memorial service at a later date, when public health issues allow friends and family to gather again. Donations in his memory may be made to Montachusett Veterans Outreach at www. veterans-outreach.org
. Go to www.cartmelldavis.com
. for more details.