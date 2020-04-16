Home

Ashley Funeral Home
35 Oak St
Middleboro, MA 02346
(508) 947-3600
Suzanne Peak


1939 - 2020
Suzanne Peak Obituary
Suzanne Peak passed away in a hospital, on Monday, April 13, 2020, at the age of 80, after a brief illness with pneumonia. She was born and lived in Middleborough all her life. After two years of nursing school, Suzanne went on to work as an administrative professional in medical and engineering firms and was a notary public for many years. She was an avid bird watcher like her mother before her. She was also a musician, playing cello in her younger years and later on Irish pennywhistle. Suzanne was a member of the Central United Methodist Church in Middleborough for 60 years and was an active member of the United Methodist Women and church choir. The daughter of the late Joseph Briggs and Dorothy (Westgate) Briggs, she leaves behind her loving husband of 60 years, Stuart Peak; their daughter, Jennifer Morin and husband Russell of Lewiston, ME; her twin sister, Sally McLean of Middleborough; her brother-in-law, Thomas Peak of Lewiston, ME; her eldest grandson Stuart "Joe" Peak of Middleborough; as well as four grandchildren, Nathan, Josh, Erin, Colin; and nephews, David Peak and Samuel Peak all of Lewiston, ME. Services will be announced at a later date. For online condolences, please visit our web site www.ashleydrolettefuneralhome.com. Ashley Funeral Home Middleborough 508-947-3600
Published in Carver Reporter from Apr. 16 to Apr. 23, 2020
