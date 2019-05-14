Home

POWERED BY

Services
Shepherd Funeral & Cremation Service
116 Main St
Carver, MA 02330
(508) 866-7366
Resources
More Obituaries for Theron Bumpus
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Theron M. Bumpus

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Theron M. Bumpus Obituary
Theron M. Bumpus, 88, of Carver, passed away on May 12, 2019. Beloved husband of the late late Beverly (Raymond) Bumpus. Loving father to Wendy Bumpus and Stephen Enos of Plymouth, Michael Bumpus and his wife Anne of Carver, David Bumpus and his wife Rebecca of Plymouth, and the late Pattianne Bumpus and Frederick Bumpus. Son of the late Theron and Lydia (Hann) Bumpus. Cherished grandfather to James, Alicia, Jason, Abbey, Andrew, Matthew, Allie, and Christopher, and great Grandfather to Kayleigh, Narrah, and Joshua. Theron worked for the town of Carver for over 30 years as a machine operator with the DPW. Funeral services will be private. To offer condolences please visit www.shepherdfuneral home.com. Shepherd Funeral Home, Carver.
Published in Carver Reporter from May 14 to May 21, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now