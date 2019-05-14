|
Theron M. Bumpus, 88, of Carver, passed away on May 12, 2019. Beloved husband of the late late Beverly (Raymond) Bumpus. Loving father to Wendy Bumpus and Stephen Enos of Plymouth, Michael Bumpus and his wife Anne of Carver, David Bumpus and his wife Rebecca of Plymouth, and the late Pattianne Bumpus and Frederick Bumpus. Son of the late Theron and Lydia (Hann) Bumpus. Cherished grandfather to James, Alicia, Jason, Abbey, Andrew, Matthew, Allie, and Christopher, and great Grandfather to Kayleigh, Narrah, and Joshua. Theron worked for the town of Carver for over 30 years as a machine operator with the DPW. Funeral services will be private. To offer condolences please visit www.shepherdfuneral home.com. Shepherd Funeral Home, Carver.
Published in Carver Reporter from May 14 to May 21, 2019