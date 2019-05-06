Home

POWERED BY

Services
Shepherd Funeral & Cremation Service
116 Main St
Carver, MA 02330
(508) 866-7366
Visitation
Friday, May 10, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Shepherd Funeral & Cremation Service
116 Main St
Carver, MA 02330
View Map
Funeral Mass
Saturday, May 11, 2019
12:30 PM
St. Kateri Church
Plymouth, MA
View Map
Interment
Following Services
Plymouth County Cemetery
Resources
More Obituaries for Thomas Hyland
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Thomas F. Hyland


1952 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Thomas F. Hyland Obituary
Thomas F. Hyland, 66, of Carver, passed away on April 23, 2019. Beloved husband of the late, Ellen E. Hyland. Born in Boston on April 24, 1952 to his parents, the late John and Ruth (Sybertz) Hyland. (Loving father of DJ Hyland and his wife Jackie, Thomas M. Hyland and his wife Nicole, Craig Hyland and Kerry Connelly and her husband Sean. He was the loving grandfather of nine grandchildren and has many nieces and nephews. Thomas is also survived by his sisters Kathleen Hess and her husband Charles, Roberta Franey and her husband Joseph, Patricia Kirkland and her husband Kevin, Joan Patche and her husband Paul and Marie Hyland. Brother of the late John D. Hyland. Thomas was a retired Central Office Technician for IBEW local 2222 Verizon. He loved spending time with his family at every opportunity, spending time with his grandchildren, watching the Red Sox and Patriots games and vacationing every year with his friends in Treasure Island Florida. Memorial visiting hours will be held at the Shepherd Funeral Home, 116 Main St, Carver, on Friday, May 10, from 4 to 7 p.m. A funeral Mass will be held on Saturday, May 11 at St. Kateri Church In Plymouth at 12:30 p.m. Interment will directly follow at the Plymouth County Cemetery.
Published in Carver Reporter from May 6 to May 13, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now