|
|
Victor H. Bedard, 79, of Carver, died November 16, 2019, peacefully at home, surrounded by his family, after a lengthy courageous battle with cancer. Beloved to all who knew him, Victor was the youngest of ten children, happily married 60 years to his loving wife Sandra (Adonis) Bedard; father to Donna, Robert and Joanne; grandfather to Shane, Andrea, Steven and Alexandria; great-grandfather to Nolan, Nash and Kai. Also survived by his two sisters, Gloria and Priscilla; and many nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends are kindly invited to attend visiting hours from 10 a.m. - 1 p.m. Friday, November 22, with a service set to begin at 1 p.m. at the Shepherd Funeral Home, 116 Main St. (Rte. 58), Carver. In lieu of flowers, please donate in memory of Victor, BID Hospital-Plymouth, 275 Sandwich St., Plymouth, MA 02630, specifically to "Cancer Services". For more info, www.shepherdfuneralhome.com.
Published in Carver Reporter from Nov. 19 to Nov. 26, 2019