|
|
Carolyn Wiljanen, formerly of Chelmsford, MA, died Saturday, April 13, 2019 in Belfast, Maine after a brief illness. An educator in Chelmsford for more than thirty years, Carolyn believed in life-long learning, loved reading and poetry, and was a fierce advocate for public involvement in the political process at both the local and national levels. She was on the Chelmsford Cultural Council championing arts education for all, and volunteered with the MA Democratic Party on several campaigns. Carolyn was predeceased in 2014 by her husband of 55 years, Walter Wiljanen. She is survived by five children, ten grandchildren, and three great-grandchildren. Interment will be at Shawsheen Cemetery in Bedford on Saturday, June 29th. Expressions of condolence may be sent to the family c/o Dawn Jepson, 57 Shoreland Drive, Belfast, ME 04915. Donations may be made in Carolyn's name to the Chelmsford Cultural Council or to Emily's List.
Published in The Chelmsford Independent from Apr. 30 to May 7, 2019