|
|
Sandy Herman George Eldering, born in Brooklyn, NY on April 8, 1930, died peacefully on Cape Cod, MA this past Friday, April 5, 2019. Our Fearless Leader will be deeply missed by friends and family alike. Sandy was a great optical physicist & scientific inventor, a supportive listener for being yourself, avid Mt. climber, strong cyclist and superior sailor From the beginning he enjoyed biking: to Stuyvesant High School & City College of New York, leading Youth Hostel trips, setting the record for fastest overnight cycling from NYC to Boston, taking family on bike hosteling trips to the Cape & Islands, and in retirement helping set up the Old Colony Rail Trail branch to Chatham. His love of hiking led him and his wife of 40 years, Barbara Jane Weaver, to Chelmsford, MA in 1960 to raise a family and be closer to the NH White Mountains. The family spent two years on Maui while he helped to set up an observatory on Mt. Haleakala. Sandy also enjoyed any time under sail; learning the lore on a 35 gaff-rigged wooden ketch, in Manchester-By-The-Sea, later living on his 29 sloop for 20 years in Boston Harbor, and finally lunches with the crew at the Monomoy Yacht Club. He met Barbara Cosgrove square dancing and they were constant companions for the past 9 years, frequently going to the opera, symphony, sunset picnics, skyping to watch news together, and countless vacations; traveling to family dinners on both Coasts or just to see something new. Sandy is survived by his son, Eric Eldering Cornetta and his wife, Angelyn of Hingham, MA, his daughter, Joyce Eldering-Barnard of Pacheco, CA, as well as granddaughter, Liza Cornettta, grandson, Nicolas Barnard, and brother, Anthony Eldering of Altamount, NY. Memorials for Sandy will be held May 10 at Napis in Provincetown to honor his seamanship, September 28 in Franconia Notch to share his love of mountains, and wherever else you or we may choose to.
Published in The Chelmsford Independent from Apr. 13 to Apr. 20, 2019