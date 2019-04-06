|
Lillian G. Doran (92), of N. Chelmsford, MA died March 28, 2019. Lillian was born in Malden, MA on Nov. 26, 1926, daughter of the late Gertrude (Fletcher) Elton and Charles E. Elton. She was wife of the late Herbert Doran, and was also predeceased by her brother, William G. ("Gomer") Elton, and her sister-in-law, Helen. Prior to her retirement, Lillian worked as a stitcher at Lowell, Lingerie and then in theElectronics Division at Raytheon Co. Funeral services are private at her request. Arrangements handled by Dolan Funeral Home, Chelmsford, MA 978-256-4040.
Published in The Chelmsford Independent from Apr. 6 to Apr. 13, 2019