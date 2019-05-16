|
|
Robert G. Martin III, Greg, age 41, of Londonderry, NH, formerly a long-time resident of Chelmsford, passed away unexpectedly on May 11, 2019. Greg is survived by his parents, Robert G. Martin, Jr. and Cynthia A. (Mello) Martin of Lunenburg, formerly of Chelmsford, his two brothers & their wives, Jeff Martin and Katie (Duggan) Martin of Dunstable and John Martin and Jessica (Giannone) Martin of Ayer, nephews Cole, Henrick and Aeron of Dunstable and one niece Zoey Martin of Ayer. Greg is also survived by many aunts, uncles, cousins and friends. Greg was employed by Pan Am Railways as an electrical specialist and had also worked with the Chelmsford and Carlisle Police Departments as an emergency dispatcher. He loved to fish and spend time gathering with his friends and family. He was strong and kind with the heart of a lion and a hug like a bear. He cherished his friends and family above all else. His presence made a day, a room and a party complete. Visiting hours were held from 4 to 8 pm on Friday, May 17th at the Blake Chelmsford Funeral Home, 24 Worthen St., Chelmsford. His funeral service was held at the funeral home on Saturday, May 18th at 10 o'clock. Interment followed in Pine Ridge Cemetery, 130 Billerica Road, Chelmsford. www.chelmsfordfuneral home.com.
Published in The Chelmsford Independent from May 16 to May 23, 2019