A. Patrick PAT McCarthy, of Cohasset, loving husband and father, passed away on Tuesday, July 7, 2020, at the age of 77, with his family by his side in his beloved home on the hillside. Pat was born on April 22, 1943 in Cohasset, MA to Charles and Anne (Dolan) McCarthy. Pat attended Cohasset High School in Cohasset, MA and went on to receive a degree in engineering from Maine Maritime Academy. He began his career as a merchant marine and spent several years on ships bringing ammunition from the U.S. to Vietnam during the war. He was proud of his service to his country and remained a member of Cohasset Legion Post 118. After his service, he continued shipping for several years. He spent months at sea working in the ships engine room, proudly sailing the world more than once. Pat said many times that he had seen the world but nothing compared to his hometown, Cohasset. Pat traded his sea legs for a job that kept him closer to home and his family, continuing his engineering career working for Stone & Webster. Pats work kept him traveling as he went to power plants all over the U.S. as well as Japan. Over his career Pat worked for several large and small engineering firms. In the mid 1990s, he decided to drastically change paths and turn his passion into his career. He headed to the race track where he owned and trained racehorses at tracks all over the east coast. Upon retirement Pat always liked to stay busy and spent time as a UPS helper supporting his close friend Craig Mulcahy. He also decided he liked to drive people around and started calling himself Shamrock Livery. There was even a stint as Global Sales Manager with Goodwin Graphics, but we still have not seen a sales report. Throughout Pats life he was always giving back especially to his much-loved Cohasset community. He ran for selectman, volunteered for the recreation department, served on the board of the Cohasset town pool, drove the senior van, and was on the board of the Cohasset Senior Housing Authority. He was an original member of the Cohasset Football Gridiron Club and was a past president. A volunteer opportunity that he really loved was working at the Cohasset Community Center bowling alley on Thursday nights with the South Shore Collaborative. Though the members ranged in age, some in their sixties, he would always say what great kids they were and how he enjoyed every minute with them. Pats passions included everything Cohasset, everything Maine Maritime, being Irish, football, traveling to racetracks and talking to anyone and everyone. Pat was a gifted storyteller that you could find holding court at Leos, the barber shop, Scituate Collision and Rattenburys, Cohasset Pizza and many other local businesses. Every Saturday at noon you could find him at the Legion having lunch with his lifelong friends. However, family came first and he put his wife and their 52-year marriage on a pedestal. On August 12, 1967, he married Alice Lyons whom he met at a friends party in Boston, where he said to her, I have to run out, but Ill be back to marry you. It was love at first sight. They built a life and family together with their two beloved sons, Sean and Brendan, creating many memories in their home of over 50 years that he called Shamrock Farm. Pat was a doting father, always trying to make special memories with his sons. Trips to the dump included a stop for a Slush Puppy at Tedeschis. Sundays were filled with church, going out to breakfast, yard work, football and pizza for dinner. He was his sons biggest fan, attending all sporting events, especially high school football games where he ran the concession stand as part of the Gridiron Club. Pat loved his life, everything he did and everyone in it. He had no regrets. He always said, We are not here for a long time, but a good time. He lived life to the fullest. Family and friends meant the most to him, and he had friends everywhere. No matter where he was, he would find someone he knew or have some sort of connection. He was a natural people person who was a master of the heckle and loved to give people nicknames. If you got one, he really liked you. Annual summer McCarthy family lobster bakes in the backyard brought him much joy. He liked picking up the tab, if it was lunch with friends, dinners out or buying steak for weekly family barbecues. Nothing made him prouder than his three grandchildren, and he loved listening to their antics and marveling at their accomplishments, big and small. In passing, he joins his wife Alice, who left us in April 2020. He is survived by son Sean (wife Jennifer) of Intervale, NH; son Brendan (wife Melanie) of Scituate, MA; and grandchildren Jimmy, Owen and Tess. He also joins his dear brother William (Bill) (survived by wife Patricia McCarthy) who he loved dearly. He is also survived by his sister Dr. Jane McCarthy as well as much-loved extended family members including cousins, nieces, nephews and grandnieces and grandnephews. He leaves behind MANY close friends, too many to mention, but all close to his heart, including the Rockport Crowd and his beloved Pleasant Street neighbors. The family would like to thank South Shore Hospital and the amazing staff, especially all the wonderful nurses that took such great care of him. His doctor, Dr. Stephen Golden, was not only his physician but a close friend. We thank him for all the time he spent with Pat. Dr. Wendy Johnson was also a key member of his medical team that he built a close friendship with. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Pats name to Cohasset Gridiron Club or Maine Maritime Academy. Pat brought joy to so many, through hilarious stories and riveting conversation. We are all blessed to have known him. A dual memorial Mass and celebration of Pat and Alice will happen at a later date. Pat would say Get the gang together and have a party. To share a remembrance or condolence, please visit Pats tribute page at www.mcnamara-sparrell.com
