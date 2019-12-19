Home

Albert V. Emanuello

Albert V. Emanuello Obituary
Albert V. Emanuello of Hingham and formerly of Cohasset, died peacefully at his home, surrounded by his loving family on Monday, December 2, 2019. He was 77. Born and raised in Cohasset, he was the son of the late Anthony R. and Frances H. (Barbuto) Emanuello. Albert attended Cohasset schools with the Class of 1961. Albert owned and operated Emanuello Excavating of Hingham and Cohasset with his son. He was formerly a subcontractor for the Bay State Gas Co. under the Allen R. Wheeler Co. of Scituate. He was a proud member of the HCEA and Union of Operating Engineers Local 4. Albert thoroughly enjoyed his work and the relationships he built over the years. Albert enjoyed operating heavy equipment, reading, cooking, entertaining friends and family and telling a good story. He loved the holidays and traveling out west to Montana and Nevada. The most important part of his life was spending time with his family and friends. Albert was the beloved husband of Lucia P. (Fulciniti) Emanuello, with whom he shared 49 years of loving marriage. He was the devoted father of Albert A. Emanuello and Lynica M. Emanuello, both of Hingham. Albert was the dear brother of Anthony P. Emanuello of Cohasset and the late Jeanette F. Emanuello. Many loving nieces, nephews, cousins and dear friends also survive him. Albert's memorial Mass will be celebrated on Saturday, December 21, at 10 a.m. at St. Pauls Church, 147 North St., Hingham. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be sent to Glastonbury Abbey, 16 Hull St., Hingham, MA 02043. See www.Keohane.com or call 1-800-Keohane for directions and online condolences.
Published in The Cohasset Mariner from Dec. 19 to Dec. 26, 2019
