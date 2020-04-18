|
|
Alice Lyons McCarthy, on Thursday, April 16, 2020,of Cohasset, loving wife and mother, passed away at the age of 78, with her husband and family by her side. Alice was born on May 11, 1941 in Dorchester, MA to Francis and Anna (Sullivan) Lyons. Alice attended Sacred Heart High School in Kingston, Mass. and went on to receive a degree in education from Framingham State College. She began her teaching career at Hatherly Elementary School in Scituate, Mass.. Her teaching continued by giving swimming lessons at the Cohasset Town Pool, teaching CCD and running the altar boy program at her beloved St. Anthony's Parish. She was a fondly remembered substitute teacher in the Cohasset School System, and later worked full-time in the special education department at Cohasset High School where she loved and celebrated all her students. After retiring from teaching, Alice worked part-time at Talbot's headquarters in Hingham, Mass. where she built many lasting friendships. Alice's passions included teaching, traveling, researching her ancestry and tending to her yard. However, her greatest life's work was her family. She was extremely proud of her 52-year marriage, her two beloved sons, and three cherished grandchildren. On August 12, 1967, she married A. Patrick McCarthy whom she met through friends at an apartment party in Boston, where he said to her, "I have to run out, but Ill be back to marry you." She fell in love with his big, outgoing personality which paired well with her shy demeanor, and they remained by each other's side until her last moment. Her greatest blessing was her two beloved sons, Sean and Brendan. She was most happy in her life caring for them and being a homemaker. Warm cookies after school and dinner on the table by 6, she made a house a home. Alice loved being Irish. In 2015 she and Pat took their sons and their families to Ireland because it was important to her that they experience the old country. She loved hot tea, her wood-burning stove, antiques rich with history, being "originally from Dorchester" and swimming in the warm pond at her family home in Hanson, Mass.. She loved leaving snakeskins and bee hives on the front steps for her grandchildren to find and learn from. She marveled at her grandchildren as they skied down mountains or played Christmas carols on their instruments. She loved Cherry Garcia ice cream, hot cross buns and turtles from Puopolo Candies. She is survived by her husband Pat; son Sean (wife Jennifer) of Intervale, N.H.; son Brendan (wife Melanie) of Scituate, MA; and grandchildren Jimmy, Owen and Tess. Her sisters and brothers were always on her mind and in her heart, and she is survived by Anne (Lyons) Carty (husband John, deceased); Mary (Lyons) Norton (husband Joe, deceased); Francis X Lyons (wife Marilyn) as well as much-loved extended family members including cousins, nieces, nephews and great-nieces and great-nephews. She also leaves behind many close friends, including her oldest and dearest friend, Char Luddy, the Rockport Crowd and her beloved Pleasant Street neighbors. The family would like to thank South Shore Hospital and the amazing staff as well as Dr. John Growdon and the staff at Mass General Memory Clinic. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Alices name to South Shore Hospital or Mass General Memory Clinic. As we know, Alice would advise us all to, "save your money, put it in a bank with a high interest rate and take a trip." Alice was a source of joy, comfort and friendship to everyone who was blessed to be in her life. A memorial Mass and celebration of Alice's life will be announced at a later date. Due to the current COVID crisis, please visit Alice's tribute page, please visit: https://www.mcnamara-sparrell.com/obituary/Alice-McCarthy, to leave words of remembrance and comfort for the family. 781-383-0200
Published in The Cohasset Mariner from Apr. 18 to Apr. 25, 2020