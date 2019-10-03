|
|
Ann L. (Patrolia) Harris, 86, passed away peacefully on September 22, 2019 in Minnesota. She is formerly of Cohasset, MA, Chalmette, LA and Madison, FL. Ann was predeceased by her husband of 61 years, Charles Lindy Harris in 2017. Ann is survived by 2 children, a son Robert B. and wife Kelly A. of Picayune, MS and a daughter Lynda A. and her husband Marc L. Machain, of Rutland, VT. Ann was the loving Grandmother to 6 Grandsons, Robert V., Shawn, Ryan, Patrick, Tyler, and Noah, and 7 great-grandchildren. Ann is also survived by her brother Michael Mickey Patrolia a lifelong resident of Cohasset, MA, and a sister-in-law and good friend Loretta Patrolia of Marshfield, MA. She is survived by numerous nieces and nephews. Ann was born in Cohasset, MA, March 26, 1933, to the late Clarence and Anna (Steele) Patrolia, and was one of 7 children. Ann was predeceased by 3 brothers, Jack (John), Nelson and Ted (Charles) and her 2 sisters Mary Greenhaugh and Helen Madge. Ann graduated from Cohasset High School in 1952, she then worked in Boston until she married Lindy at the old St. Anthonys Church on June 3rd, 1956. Ann and Lindy had both been active in many Veterans organizations throughout their lives including the American Legion in Cohasset and Satuit VFW Post 3196, along groups in Louisiana and Florida. Ann loved to knit, and sew, a hobby which she passed down to Lynda. She also loved to garden, and ride motorcycles, first with her husband Lindy and later in life with her son Bob and daughter-in-law Kelly. She also enjoyed traveling with her husband Lindy from coast to coast, visiting family and friends along the way. A private ceremony will take place at a later date.
Published in The Cohasset Mariner from Oct. 3 to Oct. 10, 2019