Audrey Burr Sloane Brandon, age 96, of Cohasset, formerly of Fairfield, Conn., Venice, Fla., and Edgartown, passed away on October 28, 2019, after suffering courageously from Alzheimer's disease since 2008. A gracious and vibrant woman, her philosophy of life was to help others when she could and to live each day to the fullest. She is survived by her beloved children, Charles (Sean) O'Conor Sloane III, and his wife Marlene Asselta of Glassboro, N.J., Jeffrey Burr Sloane and his wife Susan Martin Sloane of Marietta, Ga., Susan K. Sloane and her husband Kenneth Madden of Hull and Timothy French Sloane and his wife Claudia Blass of Concord. She also leaves 7 loving grandchildren, 10 great-grandchildren, 4 stepchildren, and several step-grandchildren. Audrey was also predeceased by her loving friend Russell Keefe. Born August 16, 1921, in New Jersey, she was the daughter of William H. Burr and Vera French Burr. Audrey was married in 1942 to Charles O'Conor Sloane Jr. Mr. Sloane died in 1993. Audrey married Robert S. Brandon in 1995 and they had seven loving years together until Mr. Brandon died in 2002. Audrey was a realtor in Fairfield, Conn., for 25 years before retiring to Florida. She maintained close friendships with many people from Fairfield, especially her two greatest friends, Ede Baldridge of Wilmington, N.C., and the late Barbara (Beemer) Noble of Venice, Fla., and she acquired many new and wonderful friends in Florida. Audrey was always a mainstay of her church and community no matter where she lived - she sang in her church choir, filled many church offices, and regularly volunteered at hospitals and for various other charitable causes. She loved Martha's Vineyard where she spent many memorable summers with her family. She enjoyed playing many games, including bridge, dominoes, and tennis - even learning to play tennis left-handed in her 70s when she injured her right shoulder. She was also a consummate entertainer whose forte was involving guests in various games that got everyone laughing. Memorials in Audrey's name may be made to the at act.alz.org or call 1-855-562-4259. 781-383-0200
Published in The Cohasset Mariner from Oct. 31 to Nov. 6, 2019