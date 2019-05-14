Home

Barbara E. Conte, age 86, of Cohasset, passed away peacefully after a lengthy illness on May 9, 2019. She was the beloved sister of Rosalie Kowalski of Cohasset and the late Carmelo Conte, Vito Conte, and Gerard Conte, all of Cohasset; and daughter of the late Carlo and Philomena (Sciallo) Conte; also survived by her sister-in-law, Barbara L. Conte; and her many nieces, nephews, and great-nieces and great-nephews. Barbara was born and raised in Cohasset. She graduated from Cohasset High School and later worked as a secretary for many years at the Deer Hill School. Barbara was very artistic and followed in her father's footsteps by making miniature chairs. Funeral services and interment were private. In lieu of flowers, donations to honor Barbara may be made to the Hospice of the South Shore, 30 Reservoir Park Drive, Rockland, MA 02370. For an online guest book, please visit www.mcnamara-sparrell.com.
Published in The Cohasset Mariner from May 14 to May 21, 2019
