|
|
Barbara (Signorelli) Gunville, 84, of Yarmouth, Maine and formerly of Cohasset, Mass. and Bridgton, Maine, passed away peacefully at home on April 25, 2019, with her children by her side. Barbara was born on August 18, 1934, to the late Salvatore and Anne Signorelli of Cohasset, Massachusetts. She was one of seven children. Barbara was predeceased by her siblings, the late Mary Green, Teresa Signorelli and Katherine Igo of Cohasset, Mass. and Vito Signorelli of Weymouth, Mass. She is survived by her remaining siblings, Bill Signorelli and Ann Percy, also of Cohasset. Barbara graduated in 1952 from Cohasset High School. During her sophomore year in high school she met the love of her life, the late Richard P. Gunville. They married in 1958 and had 4 children. They lived together in their hometown of Cohasset for 36 years before relocating to Maine to be closer to their children. Barbara worked part-time at the family run restaurant, Signorellis. After raising her children, Barbara returned to work full time for Verizon as a line assigner. She worked there for 16 years before retiring in 1994. Barbara is best remembered for her kind heart, her joy of life and her love of family. In addition to her surviving siblings, Barbara is survived by her children, Bruce and Pam Jones of Fryeburg, Maine, David and Lisa Gunville of Bridgton, Maine and Mark Gunville and Dianne Vigue of Yarmouth, Maine. Without a doubt, Barbaras greatest joy in life was her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She leaves a legacy of love in the hearts of her grandchildren: Brooke and Jason Robertson of San Antonio, Texas; Matthew Gunville of Bristow, Virginia; Dylan and Nolyn Anderson of Savannah, Georgia; Alyssa Gunville of Manhattan, N.Y.; Benjamin Vigue, Katie Vigue, Jack Vigue, Mary Kate Gunville, and Maggie Gunville of Yarmouth, Maine; Adam and Jessica Jones of Virginia Beach, Virginia and Shawn and Josie Jones of Denver, Colorado. Barbara was also blessed with five great-grandchildren; Jonna Robertson, Beckham Robertson, Tate Robertson, Alexandria Jones and Zachary Jones, whom she loved dearly and spoke about often. Barbaras deep love for her family was also reflected in the relationship that she had with her many nieces and nephews. Barbara held each of them close to her heart and their love sustained her throughout her illness. Family and friends invited to celebrate Barbaras life on Tuesday, April 30, 2019 from 4 -7 p.m. in McNamara-Sparrell Funeral Home, 160 So. Main St. (across from St. Anthony Church), Cohasset, MA. 02025. A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated on Wednesday, May 1, 2019 at 10 a.m. in St. Anthony Church, Cohasset, followed by interment in Woodside Cemetery, Cohasset. In lieu of flowers donations can be made in Barbaras memory to Casco Bay Dialysis, 1 Chabot St. Westbook, Maine or Compassus Hospice, 163 US Route One, Scarborough, Maine for the very special care that was given to Barbara toward the end of her life. For an online guest book, please visit www.mcnamara-sparrell.com. Cohasset-Norwell 781.383.0200
Published in The Cohasset Mariner from Apr. 28 to May 5, 2019