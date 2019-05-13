|
Betty Jo Novak, 77, of Kissimmee, passed away on Tuesday, May 7, 2019 at her residence in Kissimmee. Betty was born on June 16, 1941 a daughter to Aubrey and Erma Dean Stewart Waits in Jellico, Tenn. Betty worked with her husband Marvin as an owner in the restaurant industry for many of years before retiring. She is survived by her loving spouse Marvin, daughter, Jennifer Silvia, son-in-law, Donald Silvia; son, Dean Brown; daughter-in-law Mary Moore Cathcart, 3 step daughters, Jill Riehl, Niki Novak, and Lori Novak; 6 grandsons, D.J. Silvia, Nicholas Silvia, Chase Marr, Jake Marr, Grafton Brown, and Ralf Riehl; 3 granddaughters, Chelsea Silvia, Frances Brown, and Janine Lepere, one brother Richard Waits. She was preceded in death by her father, Aubrey Waits, and mother, Erma Dean Stewart, grandson Joe Moody Brown. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made in honor of Betty to the American Cancer Association or to Cornerstone Hospice.
Published in The Cohasset Mariner from May 13 to May 20, 2019