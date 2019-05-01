|
|
Diane (Kurtz) O'Brien, 65 of Braintree, passed away peacefully on April 25, 2019, at South Shore Hospital, surrounded by her loving family. Diane was the beloved wife of Kevin P. O'Brien, devoted mother to Kevin P. O'Brien II, Taryn O'Brien and her fiance Michael Casagrande; and proud Gammy to Noelle Casagrande. She was the loving daughter of the late Leo and Eileen Kurtz. Diane was predeceased by her sister Jacqueline, and is survived by her siblings: Charlene, Peter, Richard, Eileen, Billy, and many nieces, nephews and cousins. Diane was a graduate of Cohasset High School, class of 1972. She was a woman of countless talents and passions. Family and friends are invited to celebrate Diane's life on Thursday, May 2, 2019, from 4-7 p.m. at McNamara Sparrell Funeral Home, 160 So. Main Street (across from St. Anthony's Church), Cohasset. A funeral Mass will be celebrated on Friday, May 3, 2019, at 10 a.m. in St. Anthony's Church, Cohasset. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the George H. Mealy Post 118, 98 Summer St., Cohasset, MA 02025. For an online guest book, please visit www.mcnamara-sparrell.com. 781-383-0200
Published in The Cohasset Mariner from May 1 to May 8, 2019