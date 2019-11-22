|
Earle A.C. Bestick Sr., age 91, of Cohasset, passed away peacefully at Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center surrounded by his loving family on November 17, 2019. Earle leaves behind his beloved wife Carol Ann (Twitchell) Bestick. He is survived by his 9 children, Earle A.C. Bestick Jr. and his wife Barbara, Todd M Bestick and his wife Kristen all of Cohasset, Elizabeth M Beaune and her husband Allen of Norfolk, Conn., Laura Stevens and her husband Gregory of Middleboro, Carolee Higginbotham of Ky., former husband of Eleanor V Bestick and their children Judith A Chambers and her husband David of Taunton, Eleanor Lane and her husband James of Hudson, Fla., Diane Roper and Earle C Bestick of Braintree. He was preceded in death by his son Roland Bestick. He also leaves behind 22 grandchildren, 25 great grandchildren and 5 great great-grandchildren. Earle was a loving husband, father, grandfather and friend to everyone. Earle grew up in Braintree MA and spent his youth building houses with his father and doing tree work with his grandfather. In 1957, Earle wanted to move away from the construction of houses and venture into building pools. This led him to start his own pool company, Bestick Pool Service, which he was very active in until his passing. He was a benefactor member of the NRA and he was also a member of the James West Fellowship of the Boy Scouts. In the Boy Scouts he was district commissioner and he served in two national jamborees. He loved to travel and see new places. He had many activities that he enjoyed doing; in the summer, it was boating, white-water rafting, or riding ATV's. In the winter, it was skiing or snowmobiling. He especially loved spending time with his family. The family would like to thank Dr. Popma and Dr. Beach for all their help over the years. Also we would like to thank the staff in Farr building level 7 at Beth Israel Deaconess for the care and attention they gave to Earle and his family. We are so very grateful to you all. Thank you again. Visiting hours on Saturday, November 23, from 3 - 6 p.m. at Mortimer Peck Funeral Home, 516 Washington St., Braintree, MA. The Funeral service held on Sunday, November 24, at 1 p.m. Burial will follow at Lakeside Cemetery Braintree, MA. In lieu of flowers, contributions to Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center, Office of Development, 330 Brookline Ave. (OV) Boston MA 02215 in memory of Earle would be appreciated.
Published in The Cohasset Mariner from Nov. 22 to Nov. 29, 2019