Home

POWERED BY

Services
Peck Funeral Homes
516 Washington Street
Braintree, MA 02184-4609
(781) 843-0890
Visitation
Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019
3:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Peck Funeral Homes
516 Washington Street
Braintree, MA 02184-4609
View Map
Funeral service
Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019
1:00 PM
Peck Funeral Homes
516 Washington Street
Braintree, MA 02184-4609
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Earle Bestick
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Earle A.C. Bestick Sr.

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Earle A.C. Bestick Sr. Obituary
Earle A.C. Bestick Sr., age 91, of Cohasset, passed away peacefully at Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center surrounded by his loving family on November 17, 2019. Earle leaves behind his beloved wife Carol Ann (Twitchell) Bestick. He is survived by his 9 children, Earle A.C. Bestick Jr. and his wife Barbara, Todd M Bestick and his wife Kristen all of Cohasset, Elizabeth M Beaune and her husband Allen of Norfolk, Conn., Laura Stevens and her husband Gregory of Middleboro, Carolee Higginbotham of Ky., former husband of Eleanor V Bestick and their children Judith A Chambers and her husband David of Taunton, Eleanor Lane and her husband James of Hudson, Fla., Diane Roper and Earle C Bestick of Braintree. He was preceded in death by his son Roland Bestick. He also leaves behind 22 grandchildren, 25 great grandchildren and 5 great great-grandchildren. Earle was a loving husband, father, grandfather and friend to everyone. Earle grew up in Braintree MA and spent his youth building houses with his father and doing tree work with his grandfather. In 1957, Earle wanted to move away from the construction of houses and venture into building pools. This led him to start his own pool company, Bestick Pool Service, which he was very active in until his passing. He was a benefactor member of the NRA and he was also a member of the James West Fellowship of the Boy Scouts. In the Boy Scouts he was district commissioner and he served in two national jamborees. He loved to travel and see new places. He had many activities that he enjoyed doing; in the summer, it was boating, white-water rafting, or riding ATV's. In the winter, it was skiing or snowmobiling. He especially loved spending time with his family. The family would like to thank Dr. Popma and Dr. Beach for all their help over the years. Also we would like to thank the staff in Farr building level 7 at Beth Israel Deaconess for the care and attention they gave to Earle and his family. We are so very grateful to you all. Thank you again. Visiting hours on Saturday, November 23, from 3 - 6 p.m. at Mortimer Peck Funeral Home, 516 Washington St., Braintree, MA. The Funeral service held on Sunday, November 24, at 1 p.m. Burial will follow at Lakeside Cemetery Braintree, MA. In lieu of flowers, contributions to Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center, Office of Development, 330 Brookline Ave. (OV) Boston MA 02215 in memory of Earle would be appreciated.
Published in The Cohasset Mariner from Nov. 22 to Nov. 29, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Earle's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Peck Funeral Homes
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -