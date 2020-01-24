Home

POWERED BY

Services
McNamara-Sparrell Funeral Home
160 So. Main St.
Cohasset, MA 02025
(781) 383-0200
Visitation
Friday, Jan. 31, 2020
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
McNamara-Sparrell Funeral Home
160 So. Main St.
Cohasset, MA 02025
View Map
Memorial service
Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020
11:00 AM
First Parish Church
23 N Main St.
Cohasset, MA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Edward DMD
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Edward F. Woods DMD


1920 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Edward F. Woods DMD Obituary
Edward Franklin Woods, 99, died peacefully on January 5, 2020. He was known for his generosity, kindness, and being a true gentleman. Born in Cohasset, August 25, 1920, he was a graduate of Tabor Academy 1939, Bowdoin College 1943, Tufts Dental School 1950. He practiced general dentistry in Cohasset for 41 years. He was a member of Union Boat Club of Boston, the Henley winner in 1939, and a longtime member and secretary of NH Society of the Cincinnati. He discovered an original Dunlap Broadside of the Declaration of Independence, and was awarded the Washington-Lafayette Eagle for Service of the Highest Distinction. Edward was active in the Cohasset community almost 70 years, played tennis into his 90s, and raised award winning orchids. He was the beloved husband of the late Lucia Russell (Hedge) Woods. Edward is survived by children, William H. Woods of Menlo Park, CA, Anne A. Norwood and husband Kenneth of Charlottesville, VA, Susan C. Spofford and husband Robert of Cohasset, Jonathan T. Woods and wife Alice of Wilton, CT; adored by 8 grandchildren, 3 great-grandchildren. His sister, Gertrude "Sis" Boyd, lives is Mountain Lakes, NJ. He was predeceased by brothers, Carleton "Bud", Joseph, and Edward "Ted". Visiting hours will be held at the McNamara-Sparrell Funeral Home, 1 Summer St., Cohasset, on Friday, January 31, from 5-8 p.m. A memorial service will be held on Saturday, February 1, at 11 at the First Parish Church, 23 N Main St., Cohasset. In lieu of flowers, please consider a gift to the American Independence Museum, c/o Emma Stratton, One Governors Lane, Exeter, NH 03833, www.independencemuseum.org or to the First Parish in Cohasset Capital Campaign, 23 North Main St., Cohasset, MA 02025, www.firstparishcohasset.org. Full obituary at www.mcnamara-sparrell.com.
Published in The Cohasset Mariner from Jan. 24 to Jan. 31, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Edward's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of McNamara-Sparrell Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -