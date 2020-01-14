|
Felicia DeVito Cattuti, of Peeskill, N.Y., passed away at the grand old age of 104 years on January 9, 2020. She is survived by her four children Fran, Joe, Carmela and Phyllis as well as six grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren. She is from a family of four, two brothers and a sister, all of who lived long lives. She has one surviving brother in Texas who just celebrated his 97th birthday. She was born and raised in Cohasset, Mass. where she enjoyed her life by the sea and resided in Peekskill, N.Y. for the for the past 70 years.. She met her husband Nunzio Cattuti at a military base in Hingham, Mass. and they were married on April 25, 1943. Unfortunately Nunzio passed away at a very early age in October of 1958 leaving her with four young children to raise. Felicia was a graduate of Burdet Collage in Boston and an avid figure skater and swimmer. She was an energetic and vivacious woman who worked until her retirement at 90 years old. At this point she started to travel, develop a wide variety of friends and loved to go the casinos in the area. If you ever met her you would never forget her. She enjoyed her life and will be sadly missed. Visitation held at Joseph F. Nardone Funeral Home on Tuesday, January 14, 2020 from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. Mass of Christian burial will be held at The Church of the Assumption on Wednesday, January 15, 2020 at 10 a.m. Interment to follow at Assumption Cemetery.
Published in The Cohasset Mariner from Jan. 14 to Jan. 21, 2020