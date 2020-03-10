|
Grace Russell Tuckerman passed away peacefully at Sunrise Assisted Living in Cohasset, MA on 2/17/2020. Grace Russell was born September 28, 1926 in Boston, MA, daughter of the late William Goodwin Russell and Grace Frampton Russell. Apart from a brief period in Michigan during the 30s, where she attended Gross Point Country Day School, Grace lived her entire life in Cohasset. She graduated from Derby Academy, Class of 1944, and went on to help with the kindergarten there for several years. On December 11, 1948 she married Edward Morrill Tuckerman, also a lifelong resident of Cohasset. Summers for over 60 years were spent on Lake Temagami, Ontario, Canada, home to canoeing, loon calls and Saturday night square dances. Her Cohasset years were marked by constant activity in local affairs as a volunteer: in the Town Election Office for 40 years; with the historical society and garden club; on Mondays at Manomet Bird Observatory, working in the bird banding room; on the team that built the Cohasset Captains Walk; as an active member of the Trustees of Reservations; and for 25 years in the gift shop at Beth Israel Deaconess. With her friends she bowled, golfed and knitted endlessly. Her Christmas stockings along with her ski hats and her sweaters are very much prized among friends and her family to this day. She was also an avid reader and an excellent shot with a shotgun! Her final decade was spent joyfully and then in graceful memory decline with her Sunrise of Cohasset family, who offered endless good care and great affection. Grace is survived by her three children, Melissa, Robin and Russell and four grandchildren, Jack, Kate, Cooper and Hudson as well as numerous nieces, nephews and cousins on both the Russell and Tuckerman sides. Grace was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, her brother (William Goodwin Russell Jr.) and her son-in-law (John L Denninger). A service will be Monday, May 18 th at 11 AM at the Unitarian Church in Cohasset. Donations in her memory may be made to the Manomet Center for Conservation Science, honoring her lifelong love of all animals, and most especially birds.
Published in The Cohasset Mariner from Mar. 10 to Mar. 17, 2020