Herbert L. Brown
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Herbert's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Herbert L. Brown of Cohasset passed away on June 24, 2020, at the age of 89, surrounded by his family. Herbert was a U.S. Navy Korean War veteran serving on the USS Albany. He loved his career as an electronics engineer in navigation, which brought world travel, as well. After retiring from Megapulse in the late 1990s, Herb went to work again for the town of Cohasset. One of his other skills was striking up a conversation, probably about his world travels, with a complete stranger. Both friends and family remember his healthy humor, giving of his time, and always a smile. Beloved husband of Ruth H. (Stover) Brown. Devoted father to Mark L. Brown and his wife Donna of Norwood, Herbert W. Brown of Plymouth, Lisa A. Brown and her husband Kishore of Cohasset and the late John Brown. Brother of Mearle Brown and Dorothea Brown. Cherished grandfather of Hal, Aaron, Nicholas and Michaela. All services will be held at a later date. Donations, in lieu of flowers, can be made to Old Colony Hospice, 321 Manley Street, West Bridgewater, MA, www.OldColonyHospice.org.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Cohasset Mariner from Jun. 30 to Jul. 7, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved