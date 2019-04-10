|
Huguette A. Stone (Cournoyer), 77, of Cohasset, passed away on February 6, 2019. She is survived by her husband of 52 years, Bill, their three children, Michelle Stone Noonan of Marshfield, Chantal Stone Keleher of Scituate, and Jeffrey William Stone of Cohasset, and five grandchildren. A funeral Mass will be held on April 27, 2019 at 10 am in St. Anthony Church, Cohasset, MA. Interment to follow in Woodside Cemetery, Cohasset. For an online guest book, please visit www.mcnamara-sparrell.com. 781-383-0200
Published in The Cohasset Mariner from Apr. 10 to Apr. 17, 2019