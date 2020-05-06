|
|
James R. Clinton, 87, died peacefully on March 17, 2020. He was born on August 5th, 1932, in Needham, MA. The son of Robert and Elizabeth Clinton, Jim was a determined, energetic, and thoughtful person. He lived in Cohasset, MA for almost 50 years, and later relocated to Boston. He was a graduate of Needham High School, received his S.B. in Naval Architecture and Marine Engineering from MIT (1955), and a M.B.A. (1968) and a M.S. (1978) degree in Engineering Management from Northeastern. He worked at the Norwegian Veritas in Oslo, Norway (1956-1957), the Quincy Shipyard (1958-1964), General Dynamics Corporation (1966-1973), Submarine Engineering Associates, Cohasset, MA (1973-74), Stone & Webster, Boston, and the MA Department of Revenue. Jim married his first wife, Nina Katherine Clinton, in 1962, and they raised their three daughters in Cohasset. Often seen with a movie camera in hand, Jim had a passion for outdoor adventures. Spring, summer, and fall, he had his family on boats-- rain or shine, wind or no wind-- sailing toward black clouds for gusts, and travelling to Sunfish regattas. In later years, he hosted annual Rookie Days for his grandchildren to learn to sail, and family reunions at Topside, where he anchored a Sunfish and Beetlecat off the beach. Nothing made Jim happier than having everyone on the water. Also a winter adventures enthusiast, Jim enjoyed bringing his family to ski in New Hampshire. Admiring the Norwegian way of life, he built a cabin in the woods of New Hampton, and, later, on an island on Lake Winnipesaukee. Jim loved to learn new things, and he worked constantly to improve his skills. He was an avid tennis player, skier, ski jumper, sailor, and windsurfer. Fascinated by computers, he took classes at night to learn programming, eventually working as a systems analyst. In 1984, he married Helen Garretson, and together they enjoyed going to operas, travelling, and filling their home with family, friends, and good cheer. Jim spent the last part of his life with Mila Anselm. They enjoyed summering on Cape Cod, were contributing members of playwriting communities, and took yearly trips to Russia. Having learned Russian, he translated Milas plays into English, which were shown at the American Playwrights Platform festivals in Boston, Lowell, and Newburyport. Having learned Norwegian, he made lifelong friends in Norway, and later visited these friends with his family and kept in touch with them until his death. Jims memory will be cherished by his daughters Hannah Hayes and her husband Michael Hayes of Monument, Colorado, Katherine Clinton and her husband Michael Birmann of Arlington MA, and Elizabeth Clinton of Marblehead, MA; his step-son Sean I. Berkley of Austin, Texas, his ex-wife Helen Garretson, and his partner Mila Anselm, both of Boston; grandchildren Stanley and Scott Hayes, Mae and Summer Genovese, and Stepan Birmann. In addition, Jim leaves his Godson, Gardner Bryant, best friend, John Bryant, and other friends he held dear from Cohasset and the Russian community. He will be remembered for the ways he lived his life to the fullest, reminding us to "Enjoy the next five minutes," and, for himself, always looking to find the best that life could be. His lively spirit will be missed. We invite people to celebrate James Clintons life at the Unitarian Church in Cohasset, MA. Date TBD.
Published in The Cohasset Mariner from May 6 to May 13, 2020