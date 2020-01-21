|
Jane Riley, 84, of Cohasset, died at her home Sunday, January 12, 2020, surrounded by loved ones. She was born and raised in Houlton, Maine, surrounded by potato farms, woods and lakes, caring for the family chickens, sliding down the barn roof in the snow, playing dress up with hands clasped dreaming of becoming a nun, getting rides to the lake on hot summer days, and cheering for the basketball team and a handsome point guard. She fell in love, married and raised three children. She ran with a fun group of friends, traveling, playing tennis, painting, singing, sunning on Bassings Beach, laughing, enjoying her friendships, and her life, always with a big beautiful smile. She was the very best Mom, Grammy and friend you could have, always there to listen and support. She will forever be in her family's hearts. Survived by her children, Karen Porter, Jason Porter, and Jim Porter and his wife Jessica; grandchildren, Nathan, Ian and Faith, and their mother, Sarah Porter. Also survived by brother, Richard and his wife Susan Riley of Houlton, Maine, and longtime beau, Frank Dunn of Houlton, Maine. She will be missed by her best four-legged friends, Mr. Kitty and Jack and many loving cousins, nieces, nephews, friends and caregivers. Predeceased by her parents, Alice and William Riley and former husband, Roger Porter. The family will hold a celebration of life on Saturday, February 1, at Atlantica in Cohasset between the hours of 3 p.m. and 6 p.m. All who wish to pay respects and join in remembering Jane are welcome. A gathering will also be held this summer in Houlton, Maine. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Hopeandjusticeproject.org. For an online guest book, please visit www.mcnamara-sparrell.com. 781-383=0200
Published in The Cohasset Mariner from Jan. 21 to Jan. 28, 2020