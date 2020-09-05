Jeanne Marie (Cook) DeGiacomo, formerly of Cohasset, passed away on September 1, 2020, surrounded by her family. Jeanne Marie was born in Ohio, January 4, 1927, and was one of four children of Blake Cook and Bessie (Adams) Cook. She graduated from Kent State University at the top of her class with a degree in communications and speech. She was proficient in debating and oratory and was selected by Whos Who in American Colleges and Universities. After college, she joined the United States Department of State and served as a foreign service diplomat in post-war Japan during its reconstruction. In addition to assisting with the building of the staff for the new United States Embassy, she also helped write speeches for the new United States ambassador to Japan. At a reception in Tokyo, after attending Mass on a Sunday morning, she met James R. DeGiacomo, a Marine lieutenant training for service in Korea. They became engaged while she was still serving in Japan and were married in 1954. They moved to Washington D.C. where James attended Georgetown Law Center and Jeanne Marie continued working at the State Department. In 1958, they moved to Cohasset where they raised their four children. Jeanne Marie obtained her master's degree with honors in public administration from Northeastern University and worked at the Massachusetts Department of Public Welfare, Massachusetts Department of Public Health and Action for Boston Community Development leading public health initiatives, including the prevention of lead paint poisoning and osteoporosis. She and James moved to Boston in 1980 where they lived until relocating to Lenox in 2018. Jeanne Marie was always politically active and had strong passion for travel and promoting global understanding. She is survived by her beloved husband James with whom she celebrated their 66th anniversary last December and her four children Mark and his wife Lynne of Cohasset, Diane and her husband Jack Poore of Lenox, Paul and his partner Montasser Kamal of Ontario, Canada and Andrew of Stuyvesant, New York; her four grandchildren Jimmy DeGiacomo and his wife Vienna of Cohasset, Emma Poore and her partner Brian Bartlett of Pittsfield, Samuel DeGiacomo of Lakeville, Connecticut and Blake Poore and his wife Bridget of Pittsfield; and her great-grandchildren Dominic and Nate. At this difficult time, funeral services and interment will be private. Please visit Jeanne's tribute page at www.mcnamara-sparrell.com
to share a remembrance or condolence with the family. Donations in Jeanne Marie's memory may be made to Doctors Without Borders
USA, P.O. Box 5030, Hagerstown, MD 21741-5030. 781-383-0200