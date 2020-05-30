JoAnn L. "JoJo" Fichtner, of Cohasset died on May 21, 2020, after a brief illness. She was the loving daughter of the late Joseph F. and Annabelle (Yoder) Lloyd. Born in Lebanon, Pa., JoAnn was raised in Lebanon where she graduated from Lebanon Valley High School in 1951. Most of JoJo's time was spent literally "on the move," as pegged by her piano teacher at an early age, "JoAnn could be very good but she cant sit still long enough." She stayed long enough to learn to read music which led to her interest in dance and theater, participating in shows throughout her school years and spending summers in Wildwood, New Jersey, where she and her dance partner would enter contests and win every time. This led to a break on "American Bandstand." In lieu of a traditional college experience, JoAnn enrolled at the Barbizon School of Modeling in New York, modeling during the day and working after hours at the Radio City telegraph office. That job led her to an audition for the famed Radio City Rockettes who invited her to audition. Her tall slim frame fit the requirement and off she went, dancing with the famed group for a short period of time, leaving to graduate from Barbizon and attend the New York School of Design. The draw of Pennsylvania was strong and back JoJo went to model and dance professionally for the Lee Henderson dancers opening for the likes of Tony Bennet and Sammy Davis Jr. in Philadelphia. It was there that she met the love of her life, Herman Fichtner. Introduced to each other on a blind date set up by their dentist, their connection was immediate and they wed one year later. Their happy life led them to via Washington, D.C., Ann Arbor, Michigan and finally to Cohasset. This seaside town captured their hearts and the friendships of so many. JoJo's artistic endeavors led to choreography, directing and producing theater for her church, for the Cohasset Community Center as an annual fundraiser, for Cohasset High School, community theaters, and as the choreographer in residence at Boston College for five years. By day, she became an employee of the South Shore Music Circus, initially training summer interns in dance, later as a Box Office Manager and most recently as the famed venue's House Manager, working for the SSMC for a total of 48 years. It was in 2007 and again in 2014 that JoJo's artistic talents came to life on the page as she wrote two books, the first "Have the Last Dance with Me" a tribute to her late husband and their story as they faced the challenges of Herman's battle with Lewy Bodys disease. Her second book, "JoJo, It's All About Me" chronicled JoJo's own story from age three to twenty-one, her love of becoming a dancer and her dream to work in musical theater. JoJo was predeceased by her husband Herman Fichtner and sister Nancy Lloyd Woolf of California. JoJo is survived by her loving daughter Lisa (Fichtner) Pratt and her husband Jeff of Cohasset, her loving son Michael L. Fichtner and his wife Dawn (Suggs) Fichtner of Neptune Beach, Fla., grandchildren Logan Pratt of New York, N.Y., Madison Pratt of Philadelphia, Pa., Halle Pratt of Cohasset, MA, Connor Fichtner of Los Angeles, Calif. and Blakely Fichtner of Miami, Fla.. A graveside service for family will be held on Thursday, May 28, at Cohasset Central Cemetery. A memorial service will be held at the South Shore Music Circus in May 2021. In lieu of flowers, donations in JoJo's memory can be made to Cohasset Dramatic Club, or an arts organization of your choice. At this difficult time, please visit JoJo's tribute page at https://www.mcnamara-sparrell.com/obituary/JoAnn-Fichtner to share a remembrance. 781.383.0200
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Cohasset Mariner from May 30 to Jun. 6, 2020.