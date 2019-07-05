Home

John Farren, age 79, of Cohasset, passed away on Tuesday, July 2, 2019 at home with his family after an illness. John was born at Boston City Hospital on October 10, 1939. He was raised in Codman Square, Dorchester. He graduated from Charlestown High School. John entered the Air Force after high school-stationed in Puerto Rico as an airplane mechanic. He returned home and worked for the MBTA for over 25 years. John enjoyed automobiles (loved his BMW), fine wines, and his travel to Ireland with his family. He had a long association with McNamara/Sparrell Funeral Home in Cohasset. His parents were both born in Donegal, Ireland. He has four surviving siblings - James Farren of Scituate, Rose Patricia Feeney of Stoughton, Kathleen Scott of Rockland and Paul V. Farren of Harwich. He was predeceased by two siblings, Margaret Farren McGuirk and Joseph Farren. He was the beloved uncle of many nieces and nephews and great-nieces and nephews. Visitation on Monday, July 8, at McNamara-Sparrell Funeral Home, 1 Summer Street, Cohasset at 9 -10 a.m. inmediately followed by a Mass of Christian burial at St. Anthony's Church, Cohasset at 10 a.m. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Norwell Visiting Nurse Association (NVNA) and Hospice, 120 Longwater Drive, Norwell, MA 02061. For an online guest book, please visit www.mcnamara-sparrell.com. 781-383-0200
Published in The Cohasset Mariner from July 5 to July 12, 2019
