John M. Burns

John M. Burns Obituary
John M. Burns, of Cohasset, formerly Hull, passed away April 19, 2020. John adored his family, loved taking family trips to Walt Disney World, and was passionate about his longtime hobby of surfing. He was a hard worker and loved by his patients at his dental practice in Hingham that he owned and operated for over 40 years. He will be greatly missed by all who knew him, a social and outgoing individual with a unique sense of humor, whose smile could light up a room. Son of the late Michael and Mary (Lynch) Burns. Beloved husband of almost 50 years to Charlene (MacIvor) Burns of Cohasset. Loving father of Michael Burns and his wife Paula of Norwell and Christine Burns of Orlando, FL. Cherished Woo Woo of grandchildren Colin and Olivia Burns. Brother of the late Michael J. Burns. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of John may be made to Friends of the Paragon Carousel by visiting www.paragoncarousel.com, for further instructions. Visit www.Keohane.com where you can also offer support by sharing a special memory or message. For those who cannot access the website, please call 1-800-KEOHANE to have your message added.
Published in The Cohasset Mariner from Apr. 24 to May 1, 2020
