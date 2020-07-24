Joseph Riley Nedrow, of Cohasset, died unexpectedly, Tuesday July, 14, 2020, at the age of 82. Joe is survived by his beloved wife of 60 years, Ruth (Michaels), their children, Michael, Jill (David) Zimmermann, and Margo (Michael) Doherty, and grandchildren, Michael, Elizabeth, and Katie Nedrow; Emily and Kara Zimmermann; and Zoe and Ava Doherty. He also leaves behind one brother, Jack Nedrow. A celebration of Joe's life will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Thursday, August 20, at the Second Congregational Church of Cohasset. For those unable to attend, a live stream of the service will be available at https://2ndcc.org
. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in memory of Joseph R. Nedrow to the Second Congregational Church of Cohasset, 43 Highland Ave., Cohasset, MA 02025. To view an enhanced obituary, share a remembrance or condolence, please visit Joe's tribute page at www.mcnamara-sparrell.com
