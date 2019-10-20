|
Joseph "Joe Cat" Salvatore Catrambone, 90, of Cohasset, passed away on October 12, 2019 surrounded by his loving family. He was the son of Frank and Concetta "Grace" Catrambone, of Hingham, Mass. Devoted husband, and married for 62 years to, Constance Ann (Fall) Catrambone, of Cohasset. Loving father to Joseph S. Catrambone, Jr, and his wife. Lori (Noreika) Catrambone, of Port St Lucie, Fla., Scott Michael Catrambone, and his partner, Marrianne Timmins, of Cohasset, Mass. Joe was also a grandfather to the apple of his eye, Halianne Catrambone, also of Cohasset. Joe was an army veteran of WW2. After the war, he worked as a union heavy equipment operator for Local 4 IUOE. Joe loved sports, and enjoyed watching the Bruins, Patriots, and Red Sox, and especially loved watching (and playing) golf. He loved being around his sons, whether playing golf with son Joe, or talking shop about machines with his son, Scott. Joe had an infectious smile, and a good nature, that made him fun to be around, and will be greatly missed by his family and friends. A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at St. Anthony's Church in Cohasset Saturday, November 9, at 11 a.m. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Norwell VNA & Hospice Charitable Fund, 120 Longwater Drive, Norwell, Ma. 02061. For an online guest book, please visit www.mcnamara-sparrell.com. Cohasset-Norwell 781.383.0200
Published in The Cohasset Mariner from Oct. 20 to Oct. 27, 2019