|
|
Leo J. Fiori, Sr, age 97, of Cohasset, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by family on January 14, 2020. Son of the late John and Teresa Fiori. Leo was the loving husband of the late Mary A. (Rosano) Fiori and the devoted father of Leo J. Fiori, Jr of Scituate, James E. Fiori of Cohasset, Robert J. Fiori and wife Arlene of Cohasset, Christina M. Fiori and fianc Brian O'Connell of Scituate and the late Paul A. Fiori. He was the loving brother of Anna Fiori of Conn., the late Bruno Fiori and Dino Fiori, and brother in law of Marilyn Fiori, of Conn. Leo is also survived by many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews. Leo served in the US Coast Guard during WWII, Point Allerton, Hull. He was past Post Commander and District Commander of the Satuit , Post 3169 and a member of the of the George H. Mealy Post 118 in Cohasset. He worked for the US Post Office for over 27 years and was the owner and operator of Leos Exxon, which later became Fiori's Gulf, Rt 3A in Cohasset. Family and friends are invited to attend visiting hours on Monday, January 20, 2020 from 4 - 8 p.m. in McNamara-Sparrell Funeral Home, 160 So. Main St. (across from St. Anthony Church), Cohasset. A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated on Tuesday, January 21, 2020 at 11 a.m. in St. Anthony Church, Cohasset followed by interment in Woodside Cemetery, Cohasset. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Norwell VNA and Hospice, 120 Longwater Drive, Norwell, MA. 02061 or to North River Home Care, 275 Longwater Drive, Norwell MA. 02061. For an online guest book, please visit www.mcnamara-sparrell.com. 781-383-0200
Published in The Cohasset Mariner from Jan. 17 to Jan. 24, 2020