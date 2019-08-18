|
Louise A. Flint, age 92, passed away on June 15, 2019, in Falmouth, Maine, where she moved last year after living in Cohasset, Mass., for 75 years. The youngest of five siblings, Louise was born December 5, 1926, in Hingham, Mass. Her parents, Alfred Emil Lund and Klara Louise (Barkness) Lund, immigrated from Norway in 1912. Alfred was a marine draftsman who designed ships' hulls at Fore River Shipyard in Quincy, Mass. The Lund's lived on a small farm on Cushing Street, Hingham, which in those days was quite rural. Louise graduated from Hingham High School in 1944, where she was a member of the marching band and chorus. Music was a lifelong interest. She sang in the Cohasset Congregational Church choir for many years and played the piano and accordion at family gatherings, proudly wearing her traditional Norwegian costume. In 1945, Louise graduated from Chandler Secretarial School and took a position in Boston. She married Gordon E. Flint, a Cohasset native, and decorated World War II veteran, in 1946. They settled in Cohasset, where they raised three children and treasured sixty-eight years of very happy marriage. Mr. Flint served as the Cohasset Town Treasurer and Collector for thirty-three years. Gordon and Louise were longtime members of Hatherly Country Club in Scituate. In the spring and fall, they enjoyed golf vacations throughout New England and the Southeast. She lovingly tended her backyard gardens and birds and also looked forward to her next travel adventure, especially to visit family scattered across the country. One of her most joyful trips was to Norway to meet her relatives for the first time. She was devoted to the four generations of her family, always interested and engaged in their lives. There was no greater pleasure than the hours she spent on the sofa next to Gordon, cheering on the Red Sox, Patriots and Bruins. She leaves her daughter, Cheryl A. Libby and her husband Kevin of Falmouth, Maine; her son, Mark D. Flint and his wife Jeanne of Hull, Mass.; and her daughter-in-law, Patricia S. Flint of Buena Vista, Colo. She also leaves her grandchildren, Andrew G. Flint and his wife Jennifer of Larkspur, Calif., Peter L. Flint of Crested Butte, Colo., Sarah S. Hammer and her husband Mark of Buena Vista, Colo., Bridget L. Cronan and her husband John of Falmouth, Maine, Dr. Caroline L. Catalano and her husband Thomas of Spokane, Wash.; and her six great-grandchildren, Evan, Benjamin, Zoe, Charlotte, Lila, and Jack. Louise was predeceased by her husband, Gordon E. Flint, and with great sadness, her son, Gordon A. Flint. A memorial service will be held on Saturday, September 28, 2019, at 2 p.m., at the Second Congregational Church, 43 Highland Avenue, Cohasset Common. Burial will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Louise's memory to honor her love of reading a good novel, to the Paul Pratt Memorial Library, 35 Ripley Rd., Cohasset, MA 02025.
Published in The Cohasset Mariner from Aug. 18 to Aug. 25, 2019