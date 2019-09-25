|
Madeline G. (Cechario) "Auntie" Hargadon, age 93, a longtime resident of Cohasset passed away peacefully on September 18, 2019. Dearly loved wife of the late Thomas J. Hargadon, loving sister of the late Viola T. McLaughlin and Mary S. Grassie, Madeline was the beloved auntie to Lawrence McLaughlin, Mark McLaughlin, Kevin McLaughlin, MaryBeth Kuhn and husband John, Maureen Martin and husband Marshall, Gail Hoelschen and husband Clayton, Donna Linskey and husband Stephen, Paul Grassie and wife Eileen, Patricia Francis, Ann-Marie Lawrence, Veronica Hargadon and husband Otto Pozzo, Lawrence Hargadon, and the late Paul McLaughlin. Madeline also leaves behind many great- and great great-nieces, nephews and Godchildren. Madeline volunteered in many organizations including the Cohasset Food Pantry, Cohasset Road Race, and the Cohasset Senior Center. She was active in St. Anthonys Womens Guild. She served meals to the elderly and decorated Christmas wreaths for charity into her mid-eighties. Madeline loved spending time at Sandy and Bassing beaches as well as the Cohasset Lighthouse Park. She also enjoyed walking around Scituate and Cohasset with her dear "walkie talkie" friends as well as jumping with her beloved friends at Workouts by Nina. Most of all, Madeline was deeply loved by her family and friends. She will be dearly missed and forever in their hearts. Family and friends are invited to attend visiting hours on Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019, from 9-11 a.m. in McNamara-Sparrell Funeral Home, 160 So. Main St., Cohasset, followed by a Mass of Christian burial at 11 a.m. in St. Anthony Church, Cohasset. Interment to follow in Woodside Cemetery, Cohasset. As an expression of sympathy, memorial contributions may be made at http://giftfunds.stjude.org/mghargadon. For an online guest book, please visit www.mcnamara-sparrell.com. 781-383-0200
Published in The Cohasset Mariner from Sept. 25 to Oct. 2, 2019