|
|
Margaret C. "Peggy" (Marks) Hernan, of Cohasset, passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on November 20, 2019. Born April 6, 1926, Peggy was a life-long resident of Cohasset and the youngest of 12 siblings. She worked for Cohasset's Deer Hill School as an aide and was a receptionist at the Cohasset Swim Center. A devoted Catholic, she loved to knit, cook for her family, and spend time with friends at Monday morning coffee at the Senior Center. Peggy was happiest at her home in Beechwood, especially when family was isiting. Peggy was married to the love of her life, the late homas W. Hernan Jr. for over 66 years. She is survived by her four children, Kathleen Rhodes of Marshfield, Carol Berens and husband Michael of Weymouth, Thomas G. Hernan and wife Stephanie of Norwell, and John Hernan and wife Cynthia of Scituate. She was the proud grandmother of 11 grandchildren: Kerri Tower, John Rhodes, Megan Rhodes, teven Pellicie, Jason Berens, Nicki Berens Farrington, Matt Berens, Alex Hernan, Emma Hernan, Matt ernan, and Christopher Hernan. She was the loving great-grandmother of Jake and Allison Tower, Cayden and Morgan Farrington, John and Jaxin Rhodes, and Alex Hernan Jr. Family and friends invited to celebrate Peggy's life during visiting hours on Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019 from 1 - 4 p.m. in cNamara-Sparrell Funeral Home, 160 So. Main St. (across from St. Anthony Church), Cohasset. A Mass of Christian burial will be held on Monday, Nov. 25, 2019 at 11 a.m. in St. Anthony Church, Cohasset. Interment Beechwood Cemetery, Cohasset. If desired, donations to honor Peggy may be made to a . For an online guest book, please visit www.mcnamara-sparrell.com. 781.383.0200
Published in The Cohasset Mariner from Nov. 22 to Nov. 29, 2019