|
|
Margaret H. (Joyce) McCarthy, age 93, of Hingham, formerly of Cohasset, died July 25, 2019. Loving wife of the late Joseph M. McCarthy, she was the loving mother of Paul J. McCarthy and wife Ann DeCenzo of Framingham, Greg McCarthy and Jim Huseman of Avon, Ann McCarthy and husband Mark Powers of Foxboro, and David J. McCarthy and Griffin Cassidy of New York City; grandmother of Kevin, Laurel, Meghan, and Anna Powers and Katherine McCarthy; sister of John J. Joyce of Naples, Fla.; cousin Joan M. Ryan of Milton. Family and friends are invited to celebrate Margaret during visiting hours on Monday, July 29, 2019 from 5-8 p.m. in McNamara-Sparrell Funeral Home, 160 So. Main St. (across from St. Anthony Church), Cohasset. A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated on Tuesday, July 30, 2019, at 11:30 a.m. in St. Anthony Church, Cohasset. Interment in Woodside Cemetery, Cohasset. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Boys and Girls Club of Dorchester, 1135 Dorchester Ave., Dorchester, MA 02125 or www.bgcdorchester.org/donate. For an online guest book, please visit www.mcnamara-sparrell.com. 781-383-0200
Published in The Cohasset Mariner from July 27 to Aug. 3, 2019