Margaret L. Levangie Obituary
Margaret Louise (Jason) Levangie, 82, of Belfast, ME, passed unexpectedly on Oct. 19, 2019. She was born August 28, 1937 to Louise Jason of Cohasset, MA. Margaret was an avid reader, thoroughly loved gardening and traveling. Peggy was predeceased by her husband, Richard William Levangie, of 43 years. She is survived by her three children, Richard and wife Irene of Wellington, NZ, Eric of Belfast, ME and Sarah from Union, ME, as well as, her three beloved grandchildren, Jacob, Hailey and Anna. She will also be sorely missed by her lifelong friend Robert Fraser of Belfast, ME. A Celebration of Life will be held late Spring of 2020.
Published in The Cohasset Mariner from Nov. 8 to Nov. 15, 2019
