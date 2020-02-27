|
Marie F. Radei Grudinskas, age 77, of Cohasset, formerly of Norwood, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by family on February 23, 2020. Beloved wife of the late William J. Grudinskas, she was the devoted mother of Derek Grudinskas and wife Anna (Hurley) of Cohasset and the late Timothy R. Grudinskas; adoring grandmother of Madeline, William, Charles, and Sophia Grudinskas all of Cohasset; sister of Sylvia Edge of Florida and the late Shirley Wells and Linda Williams. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. Marie worked her whole career as licensed social worker for the Commonwealth of Massachusetts and later for MacLean Hospital. She received her bachelor's degree from Harvard University and master's degree from Boston University. She was involved in the Scituate Chorale Arts Society and taught many classes for adults and seniors at the Hingham Library. Family and friends are invited to attend visiting hours on Sunday, March 1, 2020, from 2-5 p.m. in McNamara-Sparrell Funeral Home, 160 So. Main St. (across from St. Anthony Church), Cohasset. A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated on Monday, March 2, 2020, at 10 a.m. in St. Anthony Church, Cohasset. Interment is private. If desired, donations to honor Marie may be made in memory of Timothy R. Grudinskas to the at . To sign an online guest book, please visit www.mcnamara-sparrell.com. 781-383-0200
Published in The Cohasset Mariner from Feb. 27 to Mar. 5, 2020