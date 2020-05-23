|
Martha Ann (Burke) Equi, a lifelong educator passed away on May 18, 2020, after a tenacious and graceful fight against glioblastoma. Martha was the straw that stirred the drink for her family, friends and extended community, whether it was working in | and ultimately serving as president of -- the Cohasset Parent School Organization or as an integral part of the local garden and gourmet clubs she enjoyed with her closest friends for decades. Born June 12, 1946 and raised in Holyoke, Mass., she met Michael P. Equi on the tennis courts at Crosier Field when she was 15; they became friends, debate-squad teammates and, ultimately, high school sweethearts. They married seven years later and were sweethearts to the end. Upon graduating from Emmanuel College in Boston, Marthas work in schools started in New York City- a place she grew to love- at P.S. 156 in Manhattan. Her lifelong love of the ocean then drew her to the South Shore; the couple settled in Cohasset, where Martha had her family and lived out her happily ever after. She returned to the workforce first at Cushing Elementary School in Scituate, then at St. Anns School in Dorchester before ultimately going to Sacred Heart Elementary School in Kingston, where she taught for the final 20 years of her career. From 1995 through 2010, she spent her summers on the playground overseeing Cohassets youngsters for the towns recreation department. Martha is survived by her children: Michael Equi and Hye Ok Kwon, Meredith Doyle, Mark and Danielle Equi, and Maureen and Christian Conroy, as well as by granddaughters Grace, Elizabeth, Olivia and Beatrice. She was predeceased by her parents, James D. and Martha (McLean) Burke, but is survived by her sister Katie Liptak and husband Dr. Robert Liptak of Quechee, Vt., as well as a bevy of nieces, cousins and long-time dear friends who will miss her infectious laugh but who will never forget her smile. Martha would not have wanted her friends to spend anything on flowers | she always gave away her hydrangeas at the end of her summer bloom parties | but shed have been honored if you think of her when you drink a bottle of wine at the beach, lose an hour chatting with neighbors or old friends, immerse yourself in a good book, get on the floor to play with the grandchildren, or take up any adventure | no matter how adventuresome -- that family and friends invite you to join. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at Marthas beloved St. Anthony of Padua Catholic Church on Tuesday May 26th, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. followed by interment at Woodside Cemetery in Cohasset. In lieu of flowers, please donate in her honor to the Jimmy Fund at www.jimmyfund.org. At this difficult time, please visit Marthas tribute page at https://www.mcnamara-sparrell.com/obituary/Martha-Equi to share a remembrance. 781-383-0200
Published in The Cohasset Mariner from May 23 to May 30, 2020