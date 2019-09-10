|
|
Mary C. Desmond, age 89, of Scituate, formerly of Cohasset, passed away on September 4, 2019. Beloved daughter of the late Denis J. and Catherine A. (Gillen) Desmond. Loving sister of Rev. Hubert E. Desmond, Denis F. Desmond and wife Margaret Peg, and the late Joseph A. Desmond and late wife Patricia. Loving aunt of Brenda Van Dzura, Sharon Tahajod, Kevin Desmond, Kathleen Koenig, Neil Desmond, Maureen Vanderheiden, and Denis F. Desmond, Jr., as well as 10 great nieces and nephews. Also survived by her beloved friends, the Atkinson Family. Mary was a graduate of Cohasset High School and Katherine Gibbs School. She was a lifelong member of St. Anthony Parish, where she volunteered in so many capacities. Mary worked as an administrative assistant and was the first 50 year employee of Loomis Sayles Investment Bank. She loved knitting and making prayer shawls. Family and friends are invited to visiting hours on Thursday, September 12, 2019 from 4-7 pm in McNamara-Sparrell Funeral Home, 160 So. Main St. (across from St. Anthony Church), Cohasset, MA. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Friday, September 13, 2019 at 11 a.m. in St. Anthony Church, Cohasset followed by interment in Woodside Cemetery, Cohasset. In lieu of flowers, donations to honor Mary may be made to St. Anthony Parish, 10 Summer St., Cohasset, MA. 02025. For an online guestbook, please visit www.mcnamara-sparrell.com 781.383.0200
Published in The Cohasset Mariner from Sept. 10 to Sept. 17, 2019