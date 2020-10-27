Nancy White

Nancy Grueby White passed away peacefully at the age of 87 at home in Cohasset on October 23, 2020 with her loving husband, Terrence Hagan White, and all of her children at her side. She was the daughter of Edward and Alice Grueby of Cohasset. She was preceded in death by her sister Constance Thibault of Hingham. Nancy is survived by her seven children: Kevin White of Washington, DC, Constance Arnold and husband Gregory of Marshfield, Martha Jackson and Ira Jackson of Boston, Kristin Allison and husband Stephen of Center Sandwich, New Hampshire, Terrence White of South Yarmouth, Justin White of San Jose, California, Nan Theberge and husband John of Sherborn. She will always be remembered and cherished by her fifteen grandchildren and her five great grandchildren. Family and friends are invited to McNamara|Sparrell Funeral Home, 160 So. Main St. (across from St. Anthony Church), Cohasset for visiting hours from 5-7 pm on Thursday, October 29, 2020. Covid guidelines of mask, social distancing and more will apply. A private Mass for family will be held on Friday, October 30, 2020. In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Nancy Grueby White may be made to Friends of the Cohasset Library. To stay current with COVID guidelines or changes, or to share a remembrance or condolence, please visit: mcnamara-sparrell.com