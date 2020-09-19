Paul R. Buckley Jr., age 57, of Rockland, formerly of Cohasset, passed away on Sept. 13, 2020. Beloved son of Paul R. and Patricia M. (Doody) Buckley of Cohasset. Loving brother of Paula Kistka and husband Edward of Englewood, FL, Marina MacIntosh and husband Donald of Mason, NH, and Donna Simonelli and husband Kenneth of Cohasset. Loving uncle of three nephews and two nieces. Also survived by his aunts, uncles, and his former spouse Elizabeth Calvi Asnes. Paul was a graduate of Cohasset High School, Massasoit Community College and Wentworth Tech. Institute. He loved working with steel and welding. His career took him from Buckley Corp, to PR Buckley Co., Inc., to later working for his own company, PR Buckley Welding, creating railings and other metal fabrication. Paul loved motorcycles, animals, but most of all his family. A funeral Mass will be celebrated on Monday, September 21, 2020, at 10 a.m. in St. Anthony Church, Cohasset. To register to attend the funeral Mass or to livestream it, please visit https://paulbuckleyfuneralmass.eventbrite.com/
. COVID guidelines of masks, social distancing, and others apply. Interment is private. In lieu of flowers, donations to honor Paul may be made to the Rockland Food Pantry, 12 Church St., Rockland, MA 02370. For an online guest book, please visit www.mcnamara-sparrell.com
. 781-383-0200