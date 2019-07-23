|
|
Peter J. Karlovits of Cohasset, passed away July 21, 2019 surrounded by his loving family at the age of 45. Beloved husband of Heather Karlovits (Hintlian) of Cohasset. Devoted father of Drew Karlovits of Cohasset. Loving son of Helmut and Evelyn Karlovits of Waretown, NJ. Cherished brother of Erica Karlovits Ambrose and her husband Gregory of Seattle, WA, Christian Karlovits of Fort Myers, FL, and Marissa Brooke Karlovits of Red Bank, NJ. Loving brother-in-law of Kyle Hintlian and his wife Lisa of Andover, Lori Hintlian of Framingham, and son-in-law of Stephen Hintlian of Hyannis and Janet Hintlian of Wakefield. Adoring uncle of Connor Ambrose, Caitlin Ambrose, and Natalie Hintlian. Loving grandson of the late Peter and Rosa Karlovits and Alfred C. and Evelyn G. Vitale. Also survived by many aunts, uncles, cousins, and his beloved dog Mako. Peter had so many devoted lifelong friends, but they were not simply friends, they were an extension of his family. A longtime employee of The Bank of New York Mellon, Peter brought his love of connecting people and humor to his role in Recruiting. His proudest role, however, was that of being a father to his son Drew. He loved watching him play hockey, and coach him in little league. He will always be his biggest fan. Peters happiness was in the simple pleasures of the outdoors. He loved fishing and hunting, but most of all he loved being out on any type of boat, in any body of water fishing sun up to sun down. He will be deeply missed by all that knew him. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend the visiting hours on Thursday, July 25, 2019 3-8 PM in the Pyne Keohane Funeral Home, 21 Emerald St. (off Central St.), HINGHAM. Cremation will follow. In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Pete may be made to Compassionate Care ALS, P.O. Box 1052, West Falmouth, MA 02574 or to Old Colony Hospice, 321 Manley Street, W. Bridgewater, MA 02379-1022. See www.Keohane.com or call 1-800-Keohane for directions and online condolences.
Published in The Cohasset Mariner from July 23 to July 30, 2019